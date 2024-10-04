Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $5.11. Lakeshore Biopharma shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 30,145 shares changing hands.
Lakeshore Biopharma Trading Down 22.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54.
About Lakeshore Biopharma
LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lakeshore Biopharma
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.