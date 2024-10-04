Square Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87,120.97 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $87,120.97 and $0.16 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04212206 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

