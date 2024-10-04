Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $488.80 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $488.80 million and $20.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.90 or 0.03911998 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00042291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002341 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06628098 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $20,186,208.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.