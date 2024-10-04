Pepe (PEPE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $957.66 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Pepe token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepe has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and $957.66 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pepe has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pepe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00253326 BTC.

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000886 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $1,019,901,348.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.