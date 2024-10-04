pzETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47.18 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. pzETH has a market cap of $47.18 million and $106,118.56 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can now be purchased for about $2,797.61 or 0.04543543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pzETH has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pzETH Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 42,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 42,494.0792223. The last known price of pzETH is 2,796.90730547 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $173,199.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

