Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.03 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.03 billion and approximately $117.43 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.71 or 0.00010864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00104449 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

