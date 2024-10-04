Sovryn (SOV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $62,466.06

Sovryn (SOV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Sovryn token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $62,466.06 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

