crvUSD (CRVUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $62.80 million and $29.56 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,922,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,922,894 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,932,863.4807516. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.998075 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $14,895,080.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

