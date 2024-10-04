Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $45.63 or 0.00073859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $901.92 million and approximately $28.44 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.06 or 0.00522897 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00030232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,765,488 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

