Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 39,369 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Lantheus worth $45,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Lantheus by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 51.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Lantheus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lantheus by 259.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

