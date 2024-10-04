Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Duolingo worth $36,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,939,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,939,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,374 shares of company stock valued at $18,444,907. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo stock opened at $283.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 292.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $297.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.84.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

