Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Moderna by 295.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America cut their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,158 shares of company stock worth $9,259,012. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

