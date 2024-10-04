Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,577 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $44,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BE shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.69. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.