Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 766,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.16.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,609 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

