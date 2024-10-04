Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,827,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after acquiring an additional 885,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 1,023.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 815,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $39,427,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

