Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $39.31 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Skyworks Solutions worth $39,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock worth $1,252,490. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

