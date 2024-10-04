Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 287,409 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,409 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.26% of Freshworks worth $47,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Freshworks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after buying an additional 239,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Freshworks by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 420,135 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $97,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $97,927.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $539,472. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $10.88 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

