Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Guidewire Software worth $40,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,779,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at $14,352,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $182.34 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,402.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

