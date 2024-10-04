TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after purchasing an additional 568,672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after acquiring an additional 379,198 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $22,081,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 308,835 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:TTE opened at $67.89 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $74.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

