Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,448,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,891,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $109.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.