Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 354,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,085,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $195.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

