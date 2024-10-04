iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:INDA opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

