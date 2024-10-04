Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $558,000 Stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAPE. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 216,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the second quarter worth $2,066,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

