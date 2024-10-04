Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,560,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 73,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

