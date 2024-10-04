iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day moving average of $178.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $190.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

