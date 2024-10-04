Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total value of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $7,563,552. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $232.22 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.