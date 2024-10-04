The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $233.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.48. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

