Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,017 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,294.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 134,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $180,132.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,906,908.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,459,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,906,908.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,623. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.1 %

THG stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $150.95. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

View Our Latest Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.