Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $87.25 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

