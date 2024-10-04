Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 181,289 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,909,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,910,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,656.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

DNLI opened at $28.22 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

