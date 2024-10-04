Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Couchbase worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Couchbase by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth about $300,000. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Couchbase Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.37 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $146,267.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $554,506. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.