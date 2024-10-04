Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $855,000 in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 26.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.84 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

