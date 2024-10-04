Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of PubMatic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PubMatic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUBM opened at $14.36 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $717.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.39.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,263. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

