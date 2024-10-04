Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

