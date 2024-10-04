Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,070,844,000 after buying an additional 196,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $512,100,000 after purchasing an additional 182,840 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488,566 shares of the software’s stock worth $244,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $91,589,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $58,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $572,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $58,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,293,313 over the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $101.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

