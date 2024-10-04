Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 27.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 358,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after purchasing an additional 529,566 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 157.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

