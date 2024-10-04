Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Position Lessened by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 575.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.09.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $393.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.52 and a 200-day moving average of $380.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

