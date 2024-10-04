AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 over the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $135.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

