Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after buying an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,360,000 after buying an additional 367,345 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Hub Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hub Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 293,094 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

