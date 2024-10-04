Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

