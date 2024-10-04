Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 455 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,478,000 after acquiring an additional 810,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after acquiring an additional 572,231 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after acquiring an additional 473,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,621,000 after acquiring an additional 451,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $176.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

