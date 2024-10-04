Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,800 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 41.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 287.4% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $64.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.