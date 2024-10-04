VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,442 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of VF worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 6,981.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. VF Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

VF Announces Dividend

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. VF’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

