Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,555 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Boot Barn worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boot Barn by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 375,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,432 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 71,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,859,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $163.71 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

