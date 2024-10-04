Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $32,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $175.55 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $180.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

