Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.07 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

MPWR stock opened at $922.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $876.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $788.44. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,754,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,754,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,534 shares of company stock worth $50,452,525 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

