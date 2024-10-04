Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Westwind Capital lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $69,478,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.1 %

FICO stock opened at $1,937.15 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,962.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,767.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,492.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,775.25.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

