Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 156,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,770. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.