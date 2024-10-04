Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,446 shares of company stock worth $2,531,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

