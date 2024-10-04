Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $970.46 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $975.00. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $842.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $719.35.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

